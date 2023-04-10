Amenity expansion opens at Watersound Club

By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT
WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - St. Joe Company’s private membership club, the Watersound Club has opened a massive amenity expansion near the Camp Creek Golf Course.

The new amenities include an expansive health and wellness center with additional swimming pools, a new dining venue, tennis and pickleball courts, and recreation areas.

The wellness and recreation complex includes a 12,000-square-foot Wellness Center, with 3 group exercise rooms, a cardio and strength training area, men’s and women’s steam rooms and saunas, a hot tub, and a 19-meter, adults-only lap pool.

Additional amenities include a family-friendly resort-style pool, complete with a lazy river, slide, and a poolside dining venue named Bark N’ Brine, which will serve Southern barbecue with a health-conscious twist.

The recreational facilities also offer a full-service Tennis and Pickleball Pro Shop, 8 lighted tennis courts, and 8 pickleball courts, grass fields for sports and recreation, a half basketball court, and a teens’ game room.

The final phase of the expansion project is expected to open in the second half of 2023, and will offer members and guests a new boutique inn named Camp Creek Inn, along with two additional dining venues.

For membership inquiries, and more info, visit www.WatersoundClub.com.

