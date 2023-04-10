Early voting starts in Bay County

Early voting kicked off in Bay County Monday for five Bay County city elections.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Make your voice heard today by casting your vote early.

Early voting started today for five Bay County city elections. There are three locations this year voters can cast their ballots. You can vote at the Lynn Haven Senior Center, Lyndell Conference Center in Panama City Beach, or Panama City Town Hall on Harrison Avenue.

“Well, I’ll just put it to you this way,” said Mark Anderson, Bay County Supervisor of Elections. “Bay county has had school board elections with over 50,000 votes and one vote made a difference in that race. If we have to do recounts, I tell everyone if you don’t vote don’t tell me you should have voted when we’re doing recounts in the grocery store. I usually just look at them and go really? We had one vote difference, and you didn’t go out and vote? So, it really can and does make a difference.”

If you have any questions or concerns on voting early, officials, ask that you call (850) 784-6100.

Voting polls are open from 8am-5pm.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
Two dead after fatal car crash in Bay County
Police have arrested a man after he reportedly broke into someone’s home.
Police: Man breaks into home, stands over victim in bed
Generic police lights
Three arrested after home-invasion robbery in PCB
Police are asking the public's help in locating a suspect possibly involved in a robbery over...
Panama City Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PCPD report a Rising Leaders Academy student got arrested for threatening to shoot classmates.
Juvenile threatens classmates, arrested, police say

Latest News

Rain chances will increase later this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will increase later this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Amenity expansion opens at Watersound Club.
Amenity expansion opens at Watersound Club
Pregnancy Resource Center sees uptick in clients