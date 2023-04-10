Early voting starts in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Make your voice heard today by casting your vote early.

Early voting started today for five Bay County city elections. There are three locations this year voters can cast their ballots. You can vote at the Lynn Haven Senior Center, Lyndell Conference Center in Panama City Beach, or Panama City Town Hall on Harrison Avenue.

“Well, I’ll just put it to you this way,” said Mark Anderson, Bay County Supervisor of Elections. “Bay county has had school board elections with over 50,000 votes and one vote made a difference in that race. If we have to do recounts, I tell everyone if you don’t vote don’t tell me you should have voted when we’re doing recounts in the grocery store. I usually just look at them and go really? We had one vote difference, and you didn’t go out and vote? So, it really can and does make a difference.”

If you have any questions or concerns on voting early, officials, ask that you call (850) 784-6100.

Voting polls are open from 8am-5pm.

