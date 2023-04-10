Bay Point Women’s Club sponsored its 44th Easter Sunrise Service

The Bay Point Women's Club held its annual Easter Sunrise Service at Bay Point Golf Club.
The Bay Point Women's Club held its annual Easter Sunrise Service at Bay Point Golf Club.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay Point Women’s Club continued its decades-long annual Easter Sunrise Service at Bay Point Golf Club Sunday.

“The meaning of Easter is not just about celebrating an event in history, as it is celebrating an opportunity to have your life changed by the one we celebrate - and that’s Jesus risen from the dead,” Chaplain Conrad Meadows said.

The Bay Point Women’s Club has sponsored the event for 44 years.

“The ladies club is kind of like the heart of Bay Point, and we sponsor so many things for the families and residents,” Club Member Martie Harp said. “That’s why we started it in the beginning.”

The sunrise service also featured Newschannel 7′s very own Neysa Wilkins and a flute player.

However, one message in particular rung clear throughout the entire event.

“The Easter time is a wonderful time to consider where you are in your spiritual walk with God,” Meadows said. “Again, the time of Easter isn’t just about an event that informs us about the resurrection of Christ, but it is an event where God literally gives us an invitation to respond to him.”

The chaplain said it’s an invitation that’s always welcomed.

“I would just encourage people to take God as invitation to receive Christ by faith,” Meadows said.

He also said Easter is a time for renewal.

“Where death tried to put a period, Jesus put a comma,” Meadows said.

Event organizers said the service usually takes place outside. However, the unruly weather changed the setup this year.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millaway was arrested in Calhoun County on separate drug charges, and is on hold for Jackson...
Man arrested after stealing boat from home
Generic police lights
Three arrested after home-invasion robbery in PCB
Fatal Car Crash
Two dead after fatal car crash in Bay County
Teen swimmer drowns in Gulf waters.
13-year-old Kentucky teen drowns in Gulf waters
Local gas stations running low ahead of the Easter holiday weekend
Local gas stations running low ahead of the Easter holiday weekend

Latest News

Eggsplosion 2023
Eggsplosion 2023
Fatal Car Crash
Two dead after fatal car crash in Bay County
El Weirdo Taco Pub and other downtown businesses hosted an adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday.
Adult Easter Egg Hunt Hosted By Local Downtown Businesses
If you think Easter egg hunts are for kids, some local downtown businesses are going to make...
Adult Easter Egg Hunt Hosted By Local Downtown Businesses