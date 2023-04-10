Bay Point Women’s Club sponsored its 44th Easter Sunrise Service

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay Point Women’s Club continued its decades-long annual Easter Sunrise Service at Bay Point Golf Club Sunday.

“The meaning of Easter is not just about celebrating an event in history, as it is celebrating an opportunity to have your life changed by the one we celebrate - and that’s Jesus risen from the dead,” Chaplain Conrad Meadows said.

The Bay Point Women’s Club has sponsored the event for 44 years.

“The ladies club is kind of like the heart of Bay Point, and we sponsor so many things for the families and residents,” Club Member Martie Harp said. “That’s why we started it in the beginning.”

The sunrise service also featured Newschannel 7′s very own Neysa Wilkins and a flute player.

However, one message in particular rung clear throughout the entire event.

“The Easter time is a wonderful time to consider where you are in your spiritual walk with God,” Meadows said. “Again, the time of Easter isn’t just about an event that informs us about the resurrection of Christ, but it is an event where God literally gives us an invitation to respond to him.”

The chaplain said it’s an invitation that’s always welcomed.

“I would just encourage people to take God as invitation to receive Christ by faith,” Meadows said.

He also said Easter is a time for renewal.

“Where death tried to put a period, Jesus put a comma,” Meadows said.

Event organizers said the service usually takes place outside. However, the unruly weather changed the setup this year.

