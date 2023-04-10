Cool temperatures start off the week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active start with a few patches of sprinkles moving through on radar early on this morning with otherwise mainly cloudy skies. We’ll see some light showers move through at times today and not much sunshine to be found. An umbrella or a light rain jacket would do well especially since it’s a touch cool and breezy to start.

Temperatures are starting out in the seasonal 50s. An overall cooler feel to the day will stick around with the lack of sunshine and slightly breezy northeasterly wind. Highs today only manage to reach the mid to upper 60s, which is seasonally cool for this time of year. Average highs are closer to 76°.

We’ll rebound temperatures quickly this week to a more seasonal high Tuesday and Wednesday. Some residual moisture in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere from this past weekend’s front gives us partly cloudy skies through the midweek.

An upper level low will develop out of the Western Gulf over the next several days and meander about the Texas and Louisiana Coast. It gradually moves into the Northeastern Gulf Coast on Thursday returning showers and thunderstorms to the forecast.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies with areas of drizzle or light showers possible throughout the day. Highs today reach the mid to upper 60s with a slight northeasterly breeze. Your 7 Day Forecast has our skies staying mostly cloudy through Tuesday and Wednesday but temperatures warming back up to a more seasonal feel in the mid 70s in the afternoons.

