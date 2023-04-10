Dispatcher helps recover stranded boater

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A stranded boater was saved last week with the help of a Walton County dispatcher and some new tech.

On April 5 around 12:30 p.m., Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a panicked 911 call from a woman whose husband had fallen out of their boat in the Choctawhatchee Bay.

She told officials it was getting harder to see his location and could not get the boat started.

The dispatcher on the call, Heather Mayo, started a live 911 video stream and helped the caller get the boat started. A new location feature called RapidDeploy also helped the caller retrace her route back to her husband and get him back on the boat.

“Every second matters when it comes to saving lives,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said. “Streamline access to life-saving data can make all the difference. Heather Mayo was calm in a chaotic situation and was able to guide the caller throughout the entire situation.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.