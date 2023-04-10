Eggsplosion 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The annual Eggsplosion event in Panama City kicked off Sunday afternoon, and it is not your typical Easter Egg Hunt.

Thousands of eggs were laid out across multiple ball fields at Oakland Terrace Park. While most of them were filled with candy, the golden eggs had a special surprise inside, money.

Event organizers said thanks to donations they were able to give out more than $1,000 this year. Each golden egg had a different amount inside so the kids never knew what they would get.

But those who help organize everything said they are glad to just put this event on for the community.

“I always try to do things for our youth that I would have enjoyed myself. I think of things that growing up I didn’t have, that we didn’t have. Things that we were deprived of as children growing up and I try to give that back to the youth in our community,” Robert Stewart, president of the Glenwood Rattlers Youth Association, said.

The Easter Bunny also made an appearance at the egg hunt.

