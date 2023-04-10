Family gets 61st Habitat for Humanity home

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many residents in the Panhandle, the rising costs of living is becoming a hardship.

One Walton County family that had been working to make ends meet for years had weight lifted off their shoulders Monday as Habitat for Humanity of Walton County dedicated their 61st home to them.

“This family is just very special to us, we’re so excited for them to be coming back to Santa Rosa Beach,” Teresa Jones, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, said. “Due to increased rent, they were forced out of this area, away from their school and from their employment. So, we were so happy to be able to allow them to move back into Santa Rosa Beach and have an affordable forever home.”

Justin and Virginia Pate, along with 10-year-old Eli say they were faced with challenges in recent years that forced them to adjust their lives. But now with their new home, they have more opportunities to focus on their wellbeing and family.

“It’s a miracle, unimaginable,” Virgina Pate said. “I just can’t believe all the hard work that all they put into and that we put into and just watching it start from nothing to this. My illness made me not have to - not be able to work anymore so we went down to one income. Just living with people here and there. Applied for habitat and thankfully they called us. We’re all standing there, Teresa and Susie called and said ‘we got some good news’ and I’m like let me put you on speaker phone, and they told us, and Eli started running through the apartment that we were at. We were hooting and hollering. Gosh, thank God.”

Volunteers at the event said seeing a family move into their new home after so much work and dedication goes into it makes it all worthwhile.

“Every family is a different situation, and the appreciation is so genuine, that it just pays back multiple times,” Bill Rennicke, a volunteer construction manager, said. “I get back, I think, far more than I give.”

Representatives of businesses that sponsor the organization were in attendance Monday as well. Rob Irvine is with Jill Boswell Designs, a local business that has donated kitchen cabinets to multiple homes, saving costs for the organization and homeowners.

“We enjoy actually talking to the families and just hearing their stories, and the gratitude I think that every family exhibits for the partnership with habitat is, in our business, it’s probably the best thing that we do,” Irvine said.

Eli said he does not take the kindness of others for granted.

“I am just very grateful that they sponsored and helped us out and volunteered,” he said. “And they [didn’t have to], but they decided to be very, very nice and decided to volunteer and sponsor for our house and I’m very grateful for that.”

Habitat for Humanity of Walton County said they are overwhelmed with the number of families applying for houses in recent years. They said the rising costs of renting and buying homes in the area is pushing many long-time residents out. They told NewsChannel 7 they are working as hard as they can to help as many families as possible.

