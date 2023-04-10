Flea across Florida on NewsChannel 7 Today

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Antique shoppers and collectors are getting excited for Flea Across Florida. Shoppers will be able to shop all the way from Jacksonville to Pensacola. Hundreds of vendors will have numerous items for people to browse and buy. Bill Tinsley, owner of T+B Hidden Treasures Antiques sat down with Jessica Foster to tell us about the event. For more information, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
Two dead after fatal car crash in Bay County
Generic police lights
Three arrested after home-invasion robbery in PCB
A 16-year-old boy wanted as part of an investigation into the killings of three teenagers in...
Suspect arrested in Florida after killings of 3 teens
If you think Easter egg hunts are for kids, some local downtown businesses are going to make...
Adult Easter Egg Hunt Hosted By Local Downtown Businesses
Teen swimmer drowns in Gulf waters.
13-year-old Kentucky teen drowns in Gulf waters

Latest News

Shopping all the way from Jacksonville to Pensacola
Flea Across Florida on NewsChannel 7 Today
COOLEST THING
COOLEST THING
Panama City Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Panama City Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Sunday Evening Forecast 04/09/23
Sunday Evening Forecast