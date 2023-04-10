Juvenile threatens classmates, arrested, police say

The messages were unearthed after an adult allegedly went through the student’s phone.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A juvenile is in custody after officers say they threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students.

On April 6, Panama City Police were called to Rising Leaders Academy by Bay District Schools security regarding threats made by a student.

Detectives say they learned the student sent threatening messages to another student in February. These messages included “shoot up the school”, “I swear to God I’m killing someone”, and “I’m bringing a Glock 9 to school.”

PCPD has charged the juvenile with making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury or conducting a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the department at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

