Panama City Beach council reworking drone proposal

The drone is being used to help create a "digital twin" of the base.
By Candace Newman
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach is reworking a controversial ordinance proposed that would ban flying drones over private property.

A city spokesperson tells WJHG, the ordinance will be completely redone.

Lawyers are working on the language.

The city says they received a lot of complaints about it.

They say the aim is to protect people’s privacy.

The new ordinance is set to come back at the April 27th meeting.

