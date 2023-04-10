Panama City Beach council reworking drone proposal

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach is reworking a controversial ordinance proposed that would ban flying drones over private property.

A city spokesperson tells WJHG, the ordinance will be completely redone.

Lawyers are working on the language.

The city says they received a lot of complaints about it.

They say the aim is to protect people’s privacy.

The new ordinance is set to come back at the April 27th meeting.

