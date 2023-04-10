Panama City Police looking for armed robbery suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an armed robbery.

Police said the incident happened at the Dollar General Store on Cherry Street.

They said around 8:45 p.m., a black male, approximately 50 years old, wearing a flannel shirt, beanie cap, mask, and prescription glasses, entered the store, brandished a firearm, and demanded money.

Authorities said the suspect ran away on foot, and they do not know what direction he ran.

The PCPD’s K-9 unit reportedly tracked the suspect, but it is believed that he has left the area. Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call 850-872-3100. The investigation is ongoing.

Residents in the area are asked to remain in their homes. A large police presence may be noticed in the area as officials continue the search for a suspect.

