Police: Man breaks into home, stands over victim in bed

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police have arrested a man after he reportedly broke into someone’s home.

On Sunday, Panama City Police were called to a home on N. James Avenue. While investigating, police say they found out 20-year-old Brian Edwards Jr. had broken into the residence and found standing at the food of the victim’s bed.

Officers reportedly made contact with Edwards, who said he’d meet investigators in Lynn Haven.

Lynn Haven Police assisted in the arrest of Edwards after he allegedly attempted to run. He was booked into Bay County Jail.

Edwards is facing charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling, battery on law enforcement officers, and resisting arrest with violence.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

