Pregnancy resource center sees uptick in clients

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - June will be a year since Roe V. Wade was overturned and the decision on abortion was turned over to individual states.

With the recent national controversies, Patti Adams, the director of the local Pregnancy Resource Center spoke about topics revolving around abortion access.

Adams said they’ve been seeing an increase people searching for answers.

The Pregnancy Resource Center in Panama City serves as a place where expectant moms can get the help they need.

“When they come here, said Adams. “They’re like in this safe bubble, you know because we’re just loving on these clients no matter what they want to do.”

Adams said many clients come in concerned about their options.

“Sometimes I’m in the counseling, talking to these clients - they panic,” said Adams. You know they’re not sure, ‘is it 15 weeks is it 6 weeks’ or ‘can I have an abortion?’ I mean they’re panicking, they don’t know what the law is.”

Those with the center say they’ve seen an uptick in people coming to the center.

Adams says in one month they saw 85 clients, the average before the Supreme Court reversal was 65.

“I think it is just really sad that they can’t figure out what they want, but we’re really glad that they’re coming in here, because we’re able to give them the information, said Adams. “Free pregnancy tests, we do limited ultrasounds, we do parenting classes, we do have adoption referral program, we have a post-abortion recovery program.”

The center does not provide or refer abortions; however, they do offer an abortion pill reversal.

It must be within a certain time frame.

“If a woman takes the first abortion pill, it usually takes 24 to 48 hours and if we can get the progestin back in her system in that amount of time then we have a good chance of getting that nourishment back to the baby,” said Jessica Carrier, a nurse at the center.

Officials with the center say they have seen two pregnancies saved with the reversal pill.

Adams says out of those 85 clients that have come in around 25 were abortion-minded.

The center wants clients to be sure they know all of their options and have the information they need before they make a decision.

There are currently no abortion clinics in Bay County.

