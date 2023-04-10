Senior night at Gulf Coast State College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all high school seniors! Get ready to celebrate you.

As the spring semester is coming to an end, Gulf Coast State College is celebrating high school students at Student Night located at the Charles Hilton Center starting from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

Join the GCSC crew for food, music, swag, and fun as they celebrate the class of 2023.

Faculty members will also be there to help students explore different curriculums and answer any questions that may arise.

The event is a great opportunity to learn more about what’s next while meeting professors and future classmates.

