Sunday Evening Forecast

While we enjoyed a dry day today in the Panhandle, conditions were less than pleasant, with an unseasonably cool airmass in place throughout the southeast. Tonight, cold weather remains the headline, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a cool northeast breeze at around 10 mph gusting as high as 20. Lows at the coast will fall into the middle and lower 50s, with a few areas inland dipping into the upper 40s.

Monday will see the continuation of that cool and quiet weather pattern throughout Northwest Florida. Temperatures will warm 10-12 degrees throughout the morning and mid-day hours, with a mix of sun and clouds developing by the afternoon. The exception remains at the coast, where more clouds are possible. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s and dewpoints remain pleasantly dry in the 40s and 50s. A few showers are possible throughout the day - mainly down along the forgotten coast - but we’re not talking about enough rainfall to greatly impact your day. The chance for rain throughout the Panhandle is less than 20%.

By Tuesday, a nicer feel will settle in with more sunshine inland and partly to mostly cloudy skies at the coast. Highs trend cooler, with all of the Panhandle reaching the mid-70s. High pressure amplifies throughout the day, with rain chances low enough to keep any percentages out of the 7-Day forecast.

Towards the second half of the week, a Gulf Low will develop and remain far south of the prevailing jet stream. With a lack of steering mechanisms, it’ll likely bring a long period of rainfall through Thursday and Friday. Temperatures won’t rebound quite as quickly as we’re used to seeing, with rain-cooled air keeping highs in the mid to upper 70s. Severe weather appears unlikely, with the main threat being locally heavy rainfall and nuisance flooding.

