Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 10th
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Lacrosse/Girls
Seacoast 17 Washington 9
North Bay Haven 1 South Walton 15
High School Baseball
Maclay 4 Marianna 14
Altha 3 Sneads 8
Blountstown 6 Bozeman 7
Franklin 3 Liberty 4
Paxton 12 Freeport 5
South Walton 7 Holmes 0
Cottondale 3 Slocumb 5
High School Softball
Wewahitchka 13 Mosley 2
Freeport 2 South Walton 8
North Bay Haven 5 Holmes 6
Malone 7 Poplar Springs 17
