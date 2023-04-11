Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 10th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Lacrosse/Girls

Seacoast 17 Washington 9

North Bay Haven 1 South Walton 15

High School Baseball

Maclay 4 Marianna 14

Altha 3 Sneads 8

Blountstown 6 Bozeman 7

Franklin 3 Liberty 4

Paxton 12 Freeport 5

South Walton 7 Holmes 0

Cottondale 3 Slocumb 5

High School Softball

Wewahitchka 13 Mosley 2

Freeport 2 South Walton 8

North Bay Haven 5 Holmes 6

Malone 7 Poplar Springs 17

