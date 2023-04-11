Bay Way Trolley will be back up and running

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Way trolley system will make a comeback transporting on Sundays.

That was approved during the tourist development council meeting Tuesday morning, funding up to $125,000 for the first two years.

People living east of the Hathaway Bridge in Panama City will now have a source of transportation to Panama City Beach.

In the TDC meeting, council members discussed how adding the trolley on Sundays would benefit local residents and tourists.

Visit Panama City Beach President, Dan Rowe said it would help those working make a little more money and give tourists a chance to see the city without taking their cars everywhere; also, contributing to less congestion on the roadways.

“The people who are in and all across Bay County that work out on the beach; This just allows them to be able to come in on a Sunday, which will help increase the visitor experience,” Rowe said. “Because having staff work on Sundays is a good thing for everybody. We help families be able to make additional money just to improve their quality of life but we’re also helping the visitors and their experience, so it really is a win-win.”

The trolley will begin its new Sunday schedule starting the first week in May.

The first year will be a test to gauge how to move forward next year.

