BDS hosts teacher hiring event for struggling schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is on a mission to recruit qualified teachers for the lowest-performing schools in the district.

The seven comprehensive support and improvement schools are Callaway Elementary, Cedar Grove Elementary, Lucille Moore Elementary, Waller Elementary, Merriam Cherry Street Elementary, as well as Rutherford High School.

School District leaders will offer a $10,000 to $15,000 bonus to qualified teachers with more than three years of experience who decide to work at any of the struggling schools. On March 28, Bay District Schools hosted its first-ever recruiting event to bring on experienced educators willing and ready to take on the challenge.

Bay District Schools Human Resources Executive Director Holly Buchanan said money is proving to be a good incentive.

“Change is difficult sometimes because teachers get to a school and they decide that’s where they like to be and so a change to a different location is difficult sometimes,” Buchanan said. “But I think the money is definitely attracting them to move.”

More than 20 teachers were hired at the latest hiring event including 17 transfer teaches and five new teachers.

The hiring event took place and the Nelson Building located at 1311 Balboa Avenue, Panama City, Fl 32401. According to Buchanan another hiring event is set for April 22. It will also take place at the Nelson Building.

“We’re looking forward to even more hires in the next coming weeks,” the executive director said. “Each school location is looking for at least five or six more good hires.”

The hiring event will be open to qualified educators from any surrounding county and even as far as central Florida.

If you have any questions send an email to BDScomm@bay.k12.fl.us or call HR at (850) 767-4278.

A recruiting event to fill positions at the other schools within the district will take place on May 8th.

