Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.(KABC)
By KABC staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) – The former California home of actress Betty White was recently demolished.

The iconic “Golden Girls” actress bought the Brentwood home in 1968 with her TV personality husband Allen Ludden.

Aerial footage now shows a pile of dirt where the five-bedroom house once stood.

It reportedly sold for nearly $10.7 million last June and was listed as a tear-down, which meant the new owners could destroy the property to build a new one.

White died in December 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested a man after he reportedly broke into someone’s home.
Police: Man breaks into home, stands over victim in bed
Johnson had allegedly been involved in a verbal argument inside the bar with another group,...
Police: Man charged with manslaughter after hitting man at bar
Fatal Car Crash
Two dead after fatal car crash in Bay County
Police are asking the public's help in locating a suspect possibly involved in a robbery over...
Panama City Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PCPD report a Rising Leaders Academy student got arrested for threatening to shoot classmates.
Juvenile threatens classmates, arrested, police say

Latest News

A Mercer University soccer player has died after collapsing while playing a pickup game.
University soccer player dies after collapsing while playing pickup game
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Idaho jurors see graphic photos of slain kids in mom’s trial
owe said the TDC will also be able to use some of its funding for parks connected to the beach.
Non-profit approved to enhance parks around Bay County
Minimum monthly water charges for residents will rise from $9 to $15.
Jackson County water rates increasing