A few morning showers give way to sun and clouds

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s another slightly active morning on radar with some light showers around. Some areas have been picked on more than others, and that will be the same case today. The Forgotten Coast saw a batch of rain develop yesterday that parked itself overhead for most of the day. That batch of rain is still in place this morning. However, a few other light showers may spread out to different locations in the Panhandle this morning. We should see it clear out into the afternoon.

Meanwhile, it’s cool again this morning in the 50s, but we will see a bit more warmth this afternoon. We’ll warm faster during the morning through the 50s and 60s and see highs this afternoon in the mid 70s for most. You’ll be able to shed the light jacket by late morning or lunch. We’ll see another more seasonal setup of 50s and 70s for Wednesday as well.

An upper level low will develop out of the Western Gulf over the next several days and meander about the Texas and Louisiana Coast. It gradually moves into the Northeastern Gulf Coast on Thursday returning showers and thunderstorms to the forecast. Some storms may be strong to severe with an isolated tornado risk and heavy rains possible. Rain totals could be between 1-3″ with localized higher amounts if storms train over isolated areas. We should see those storms wrap up Thursday night into early Friday morning, before sunrise in most cases.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with some light morning showers for some and a drier afternoon for all. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has another very seasonal day for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms returning by Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.