Fire Marshal investigating St. Andrews house fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house on the corner of Hickory Avenue and 13th Street caught on fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters from the Panama City Fire Department say the call came in at 5:20 a.m.

The fire is now out, but investigators are trying to determine if anyone was inside the home. As of now, firefighters say a search of the home did not indicate that anyone was inside.

Panama City Police are actively trying to get in contact with the person who lives at the home.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause.

