The Green Exhibit on NewsChannel 7 Today

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Helping raise awareness and money for mental health. This is the goal of both Victoria Gillman, founder of The Green Exhibit Fashion Show, and Ken Chisholm, chair of Spare Coalition. They sat down with NewsChannel 7 Today’s Jessica Foster to tell us all about the event and all of the fun things they plan on having there.

