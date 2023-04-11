Jackson County water rates increasing

Minimum monthly water charges for residents will rise from $9 to $15.
Minimum monthly water charges for residents will rise from $9 to $15.(MGN Online)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County residents can expect an increase in their water bills soon.

County commissioners voted four to one Tuesday to raise the rates. The county is in the process of applying for a loan that would expand their water system.

They say in order to get that loan rates must go up. Commissioners also say rates need to be raised because they are losing money.

“The rates needed to be raised eventually,” said Alex McKinnie, District 3 commissioner. The county has for so long kicked this can down the road not raising the rates and you can’t sustain a business without continuing to invest in them system. That is mainly why we are at the point where we are at now.”

However, some Jackson County residents are upset by this increase.

“Why are we paying a base rate of 9 dollars even I don’t use a drop of water on top of that 9 dollars for every gallon I use it will go up and you’re telling me today that it will go up higher,” said a Jackson County resident.

Minimum monthly water charges for residents will rise from $9 to $15.

It will then continue to increase by $1 each year for the next two years. The service price for every 1,000 gallons used will also increase each year.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested a man after he reportedly broke into someone’s home.
Police: Man breaks into home, stands over victim in bed
Johnson had allegedly been involved in a verbal argument inside the bar with another group,...
Police: Man charged with manslaughter after hitting man at bar
Fatal Car Crash
Two dead after fatal car crash in Bay County
Police are asking the public's help in locating a suspect possibly involved in a robbery over...
Panama City Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PCPD report a Rising Leaders Academy student got arrested for threatening to shoot classmates.
Juvenile threatens classmates, arrested, police say

Latest News

owe said the TDC will also be able to use some of its funding for parks connected to the beach.
Non-profit approved to enhance parks around Bay County
A system that provides an affordable, reliable, and safe way to travel in Bay County for about...
Bay Way Trolley will be back up and running
The second week of April is recognized as National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, and...
Technology helping Walton County dispatchers save lives
WJHG
St. Joe Community Foundation