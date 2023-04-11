Jackson County water rates increasing

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County residents can expect an increase in their water bills soon.

County commissioners voted four to one Tuesday to raise the rates. The county is in the process of applying for a loan that would expand their water system.

They say in order to get that loan rates must go up. Commissioners also say rates need to be raised because they are losing money.

“The rates needed to be raised eventually,” said Alex McKinnie, District 3 commissioner. The county has for so long kicked this can down the road not raising the rates and you can’t sustain a business without continuing to invest in them system. That is mainly why we are at the point where we are at now.”

However, some Jackson County residents are upset by this increase.

“Why are we paying a base rate of 9 dollars even I don’t use a drop of water on top of that 9 dollars for every gallon I use it will go up and you’re telling me today that it will go up higher,” said a Jackson County resident.

Minimum monthly water charges for residents will rise from $9 to $15.

It will then continue to increase by $1 each year for the next two years. The service price for every 1,000 gallons used will also increase each year.

