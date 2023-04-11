Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The rain is moving out tonight with lows in the mid 50s and mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be NE at 10 mph. On Tuesday we will see more sun, but it will remain breezy (10-15 mph) with highs in the mid 70s. The weather will remain mostly dry into Wednesday. By Thursday an area of low pressure in the Gulf will drag moisture over our area. Highs will be in the mid 70s and rain chances will be 80%. On average we are expecting 1-2″ of rain. The rain mostly exits for Friday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

