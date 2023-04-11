New winery promotes growth

Campbellton is getting a new winery. Jackson County commissioners gave the approval today (4/11).
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Campbellton is getting a new winery.

During the Jackson County Commission meeting, they gave the approval to build. They voted 4-0 due to one commissioner having an conflict of interest.

The commission chairman says the growing of grapes could mean greener for the community.

This piece of real estate will be off highway 231 near the intersection of highway 73. Southern Grape Company LLC will have wine production, retail and manufacturing.

This not only fuels the agriculture community, but the commission chair Paul Donofro says many drivers take 231 to go to the beach, bringing more people.

“So, one thing that it will do is it will actually provide a of exposure for those people that are heading to the beach,” said Paul Donofro. “So, if we can capture some of those people heading to a from the beach and let them see this development certainly it could lead to additional economic development sure.”

The winery will be huge, with an almost 10-thousand square foot building. Construction hasn’t started yet. Tuesday’s approval helps this get started.

There’s no set date of when the winery will be done.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested a man after he reportedly broke into someone’s home.
Police: Man breaks into home, stands over victim in bed
Johnson had allegedly been involved in a verbal argument inside the bar with another group,...
Police: Man charged with manslaughter after hitting man at bar
Fatal Car Crash
Two dead after fatal car crash in Bay County
Police are asking the public's help in locating a suspect possibly involved in a robbery over...
Panama City Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PCPD report a Rising Leaders Academy student got arrested for threatening to shoot classmates.
Juvenile threatens classmates, arrested, police say

Latest News

Panama City Quality of Life improvements
Jackson Southern Grape Wine public hearing
WCSO dispatcher saves boater
PCB park enhancements