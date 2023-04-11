New winery promotes growth

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Campbellton is getting a new winery.

During the Jackson County Commission meeting, they gave the approval to build. They voted 4-0 due to one commissioner having an conflict of interest.

The commission chairman says the growing of grapes could mean greener for the community.

This piece of real estate will be off highway 231 near the intersection of highway 73. Southern Grape Company LLC will have wine production, retail and manufacturing.

This not only fuels the agriculture community, but the commission chair Paul Donofro says many drivers take 231 to go to the beach, bringing more people.

“So, one thing that it will do is it will actually provide a of exposure for those people that are heading to the beach,” said Paul Donofro. “So, if we can capture some of those people heading to a from the beach and let them see this development certainly it could lead to additional economic development sure.”

The winery will be huge, with an almost 10-thousand square foot building. Construction hasn’t started yet. Tuesday’s approval helps this get started.

There’s no set date of when the winery will be done.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.