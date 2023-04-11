Non-profit approved to enhance parks around Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is aiming to make its parks just as nice as its beaches.

A motion was approved today to fund a non-profit organization. It is set to enhance parks around Bay County for residents and tourists.

The non-profit organization was approved this morning by the Tourist Development Council.

The motion was aimed at increasing the amount of funding for parks and recreation.

The Tourist Development Council approved $100,000 dollars to establish market branding. Visit Panama City Beach President, Dan Rowe, said it will enhance quality for residents and visitors. He also says it’s not limited to Panama City Beach, but several areas across Bay County.

“So, if there were a business in Lynn Haven who wanted to be able to invest in their parks to improve what’s in their parks, they’re able to now have a vehicle which allows them to be able to put the money into this non-profit and to flow through to Lynn Haven for that particular park,” Rowe said.

Rowe said the TDC will also be able to use some of its funding for parks connected to the beach.

Whether it be a car dealership or another business, funding into the non-profit organization will help local businesses give back to their community.

The TDC will soon begin the process for the non-profit organization.

It will be discussed in the next council meeting.

