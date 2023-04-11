Police: Man charged with manslaughter after hitting man at bar

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after officers say he struck and killed another man at a local bar.

On Sunday at 11 p.m., Panama City Beach Police responded to reports of an altercation at the Coyote Ugly Bar on Front Beach Road.

When officers arrived, they say 31-year-old Dayvon Larry was lying unconscious in the parking lot of the bar. Larry was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

While investigating, officials say they reviewed surveillance footage that led them to identify 23-year-old suspect Ross Johnson.

Johnson had allegedly been involved in a verbal argument inside the bar with another group, where it escalated and continued outside.

Police say witness and footage showed Johnson had hit Larry with a closed fist behind his left ear, causing him to fall to the ground. Johnson reportedly then joined in an ongoing fight with another male, and left Larry unattended. Afterwards, Johnson left via a rideshare service.

On Monday, PCBPD arrested Johnson. After being Mirandized, Johnson told police statements that didn’t match up with the incident, then allegedly confessed to hitting the victim.

A medical examiner stated Larry’s cause of death was homicide by blunt force trauma.

Johnson faces a manslaughter charge and was transported to Bay County Jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000 at 850-785-TIPS.

