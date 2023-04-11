Reward offered after kittens found tossed out of car window

Two kittens were rescued after being tossed out of a car.
Two kittens were rescued after being tossed out of a car.(919039361464473 | WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities are looking for the person responsible for throwing a couple of kittens out of a moving car window in Georgia.

A driver said she spotted what looked like trash thrown out of a car window on April 4. When she saw that it was actually two tiny kittens helplessly abandoned on the side of the road, she picked them up and took care of them overnight.

According to the Duluth Police Department, the woman took the kittens to Planned PEThood the next morning.

WANF reports the kittens are expected to recover. However, a third kitten was found dead in the same area the following day, most likely due to exposure.

“The original two kittens found are healthy at their foster home. Sadly, the third kitten found passed away shortly after the rescue, most likely due to exposure,” a Planned PEThood Facebook post explained.

Planned PEThood is currently offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the identity, arrest, and conviction of the person responsible for throwing the pair of newborn kittens out of the vehicle.

Anyone with further information has been asked to call the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151.

Animal cruelty cases can be reported through PETA.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested a man after he reportedly broke into someone’s home.
Police: Man breaks into home, stands over victim in bed
Johnson had allegedly been involved in a verbal argument inside the bar with another group,...
Police: Man charged with manslaughter after hitting man at bar
Fatal Car Crash
Two dead after fatal car crash in Bay County
Police are asking the public's help in locating a suspect possibly involved in a robbery over...
Panama City Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PCPD report a Rising Leaders Academy student got arrested for threatening to shoot classmates.
Juvenile threatens classmates, arrested, police say

Latest News

Firefighters described the vehicle as an “obstruction” but said they were able to secure a...
Firefighters bust windows, run hose through car to get to hydrant
Feds see ‘significant uptick’ in moving scam complaints
Feds see ‘significant uptick’ in moving scam complaints
Feds see ‘significant uptick’ in moving scam complaints
FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Dominion can discuss general threats in Fox defamation trial
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in...
Suit: Chocolate factory ignored warnings before deadly blast