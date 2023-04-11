Scam alert warning for churches

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are searching for two men reportedly involved in several scams around local churches.

According to Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, two men have allegedly gone to churches in the area, provided fake names with detailed stories and asked for money.

Officials say several Holmes County churches have been victims of this scam, two as recently as Easter Sunday.

Authorities in Alabama say they are also aware of the men, as they’ve been potentially involved in defrauding numerous Alabama churches as well.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.