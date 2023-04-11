Technology helping Walton County dispatchers save lives

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The second week of April is recognized as National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, and one Walton County dispatcher is being honored a bit extra after using new technology to help save a life.

Walton County Communications Officer Heather Mayo said someone had called 911 on April 5th, and she was the one to pick up. Mayo said the woman on the other end of the line told her she was in a boat in the Choctawhatchee Bay, and her husband had fallen overboard.

“911 rang, and I answered it,” Mayo said. “By using the RapidDeploy technology, I was able to help lead her back to her husband. And we had a wonderful outcome, it was just.. it was such a blessing.”

Mayo said she and her team were able to walk the caller through the process, watching her turn the boat back on and directing her back to the location of where she was when she had first called. The boat had reportedly drifted away from where the man had fallen overboard.

Mayo said the woman was able to find her husband and get him back on the boat. He was reportedly in good condition.

Walton County Sheriff’s officials said they began using RapidDeploy technology in the spring of 2022, and it has proven to be a valuable tool when helping callers.

The technology tracks the location of the victim, and also allows for dispatchers to send a link to the phone number, which callers can then use to stream a video of what they see to the dispatcher.

“I was able to see what she [had] seen, I was able to tell her ‘Okay, wait 10 seconds. Now turn the key.’ I was able to see if her boat was in neutral,” Mayo said. “We have so many people that like to visit our beaches, and they don’t have a clue of the terrain, the landscape, you know? So, it’s easy for us to be able to say, ‘okay but, show me what you see, show me where you’re at’.”

Mayo said the RapidDeploy has helped them help callers in multiple situations, but the Walton County Sheriff’s communications team is working on improving the technology. They are reportedly hoping to soon be able to send the live video to first responders in the field, so they are better equipped to respond to the situation.

