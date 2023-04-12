Anxiety in kids rising

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the National Alliance On Mental Illness 7% of children aged 3-17 experience issues with anxiety.

“The way anxiety presents in kids is really similar to adults in the sense that, adults become anxious about their job. Kids become anxious about taking exams, which is part of their job doing their homework. You know, adults get anxious about going to work. Kids get anxious about going to daycare, so very similar,” Dr. Marigene Hartker, CMO at UnitedHealthcare said.

Experts say there are different types of anxiety disorders.

“Generalized anxiety disorder is sort of the bread and butter. That’s like worry over things that happen commonly. Social phobia is a worry over social interactions and then finally phobias themselves. For example, I have a gecko phobia and I live in Florida, so that doesn’t really make it too great for me. But phobias are things over anxiety over, specific issues,” Dr. Hartker said.

If you are a parent and are worried your child may be experiencing anxiety, Dr. Hartker says there are a few key signs.

“I think of it in three different ways. First of all, it’s really persistence, fear, or worry. So everybody experiences some anxiety, right? I mean, you get to work, and being on camera can make people anxious. It’s persistent and it is out of proportion. You also combine feelings with symptoms, so feeling dread, feeling tense, feeling irritable, and being especially watchful for danger,” Dr. Hartker said. “Those are all the feelings. Then you combine that with symptoms. So your heart feels like it’s racing, or you’re sweating. Some kids will have headaches and dry mouth. All the things that you think of commonly with a panic attack, an upset stomach. For some kids, it’s like the fight or flight syndrome. So the flight part, kids will feel tremors, and twitching. They’ll feel clammy or sweaty. So those are all signs of anxiety combined with a feeling of dread that is persistent. It’s happening over time continually. "

If you are worried that your child may be experiencing anxiety there are some steps you can take as a parent to help them. Dr. Hartker recommends taking them to see their doctor.

“Secondly, it’s a gradual therapy, so you would try things like relaxation techniques. You know, exercise deep breathing exercises. Things that if they work, resolve the problem and can help the child control their behavior. From there, you’d step it up to seeing a psychiatrist who can help with things, and usually, anxiety fits very well with cognitive behavioral therapy. So this is really looking at what you believe in, how that translates into thoughts, and then from thoughts to feelings and then action. It really is having an awareness of the whole process and then breaking that process,” Dr. Hartker said.

Most importantly children need support from their parents.

Kids take their cues from their parents. If the parent thinks that this is, you know, something that is concerning but manageable. Then that will be the child’s experience as well,” Dr. Hartker said.

