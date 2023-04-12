Area Scores and Highlights from Wednesday, April 12th
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
JUCO Baseball
Northwest Florida Tallahassee
Gulf Coast Chipola
JUCO Softball
Pensacola Tallahassee
High School Baseball
Bethlehem Altha
Malone Sneads
Port St. Joe Bozeman
North Bay Haven Freeport
Marianna Chipley
High School Softball
Freeport Ponce De Leon
Vernon Bethlehem
Sneads Altha
South Walton Destin
Bozeman North Bay Haven
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.