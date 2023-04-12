Area Scores and Highlights from Wednesday, April 12th

(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

JUCO Baseball

Northwest Florida Tallahassee

Gulf Coast Chipola

JUCO Softball

Pensacola Tallahassee

High School Baseball

Bethlehem Altha

Malone Sneads

Port St. Joe Bozeman

North Bay Haven Freeport

Marianna Chipley

High School Softball

Freeport Ponce De Leon

Vernon Bethlehem

Sneads Altha

South Walton Destin

Bozeman North Bay Haven

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyndall AFB Airman is dead after a fight at Coyote Ugly.
Tyndall AFB Airman killed after fight at bar
Police have arrested a man after he reportedly broke into someone’s home.
Police: Man breaks into home, stands over victim in bed
A Florida motorcyclist says he's happy to be alive after a terrible crash last month.
GRAPHIC: Car collides into motorcycle, caught on camera
Panama City Beach voters to decide on two amendments
A home in St. Andrews caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Fire Marshal investigating St. Andrews house fire

Latest News

Coach Hudson working to rebuild the Tornadoes
Bay may be under .500 but baseball team showing progress
Student Athlete of the Week: Andrea Williams
Student Athlete of the Week: Andrea Williams
Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 10th
Arnold Boys Weightlifting Keeping the Mojo Going Through Strong Bond
Area Scores and Highlights from Saturday, April 8th