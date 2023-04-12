Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Hospital honors organ donors during ceremony

Ascension Donate Life Month
By Talor Maree
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Hospital honored the lives of those who donated their organs to save another life.

A flag was raised in support of organ donors at the hospital. Two special guests had a personal connection as the mother of a donor and recipient of a liver.

The ceremony was filled with testimonies, and how organ donations can be the difference between life and death.

“Thank you to donor families for continuing to support this effort and being advocates and getting the word out so that life can continue to be transferred and freely, freely granted,” Ascension Sacred Heart Bay President Robin Godwin said.

A single organ donor can save up to nine lives at one time.

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay made it their message today to teach the importance of organ donations, and how they can be a difference between life and death.

