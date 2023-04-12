Bay District School Board votes to suspend employee without pay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At Tuesday’s Bay District School Board meeting, board members voted to suspend Brian Gautier, an English Language Arts Teacher at Rutherford High School, without pay.

The school board released this statement:

“Today [Tuesday] the School Board voted to suspend an employee without pay upon the Superintendent’s recommendation. While details of the investigation are not currently available to the public due to the ongoing nature of the situation, we do want members of our community to know that we hold our employees to the highest of standards, and we have some basic expectations for their behavior that will not be compromised. The safety of our students is our highest priority, and we know that our employees share that commitment to excellence and to our families. Unfortunately, in this situation, we have determined that it’s best for us to move to terminate this particular employee.”

