Bay may be under .500 but baseball team showing progress

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Tornadoes are showing forward movement this season, despite what to those on the outside looking in, a losing record so far. Bay is a program, you could say, currently under reconstruction. This the first year Jon Hudson has been on board. He took over a Bay team that won just seven games the previous two seasons, and was short on talent, and even players. Despite those obstacles, Hudson says he’s rather pleased with where the team is at this point of the season, 5 wins in 15 games. Tuesday we talked about the process of his taking over and basically having to start from scratch!

“It’s been a really great experience to tell you the truth.” Hudson told me. “You know we came in and had about nine kids who showed up for the first meeting in the summer and you know there were a few who weren’t there. They were off traveling or whatever. But we didn’t have a lot in the program. And we played a few games in the summer and got to see where the kids were at. You know skill level and those kinds of things. Since day one it’s been really a fun experience for me with these guys because they’re eager and ready to be taught some baseball stuff . And you know that’s what we’ve been doing, we’ve been going at it every day and just trying to get a little better that day than the day before.”

Coach Hudson says he’s impressed with the work the kids have put in, and even the results, despite the under 500 mark. And grading things on a scale of one to ten, from where they began to where they are now, he says “To see where we’ve come to now, I would say as far as where I thought we would be, it’s a 10! But where I think we can be we’re probably more like a seven. Now it’s a lot of mental stuff. You know we’re competing a little bit, so now why can’t we win? So that’s kind of where we’re at, five and nine you know we’ll take that. But I really believe we should have that flipped around to a nine and five record.”

And the modicum of success the team is showing, the coach believes, is getting noticed around campus and around the community.

”I think so, and you can feel it around here on the campus. You know there’s some kids that very few have ever played before. You know they were very few that were here when I got here that had ever played before. So they were looking over and seeing some of these kids that have never really played, and they can see the success that they’re having. So that’s absolutely a little bit of a buzz going around here at Bay high. So I think people around town can see that it’s a little bit different baseball team than it was in the past. So that’s good news for us.”

Coming off a 9-0 loss at Arnold Tuesday, the Tornadoes travel to Gadsden Thursday.

