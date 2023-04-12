BDS graduation rates expected to drop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools board members say the State Board of Education has increased the concordance score that students need to graduate.

Following Hurricane Michael and the Coronavirus pandemic the state board provided waivers or allowed students to earn the same score of 430 that had been in place since 2010. However, for the first time in approximately 13 years, the concordance score is increasing, and seniors will be required to meet a concordance score of 470 to graduate.

“You’re picking the wrong class to do this with,” said Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt. “Because one the standard is changing, and the test is changing and so these were the kids that were in 9th grade when all the chaos happened for us, and 8th grade going into 9th grade with the pandemic and everything.”

Board members say with the new concordance scores graduation rates are sure to drop.

“We have about 130 students that are missing a math concordance score and about 240 that are missing the ELA concordance score can’t add that up because some students might be missing both,” said one BDS employee. “But we anticipate if everybody else meets all their requirements and meets their credits, meets their GPA, just because of testing it could be between almost an 11 percent decrease in our graduation rate.”

ELA scores measure a student’s overall performance in English, reading, and writing and is calculated as the average score across the three subjects.

School leaders said passing the newly required assessments scores will be one of the biggest barriers in getting seniors across the stage. BDS board members are requesting relief from the state board meanwhile providing students with additional resources to make sure they are on track including Saturday sessions, test preps and one-on-one meetings with graduation coaches.

Seniors in jeopardy of not graduating will receive a letter from their school as soon as next week.

