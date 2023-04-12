Clouds increase and some rain shows up by the late day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clouds increasing and most of the rain staying out into the Gulf this morning in association with a low in the Gulf to our southwest. We’ll eventually see the rains move in later today. So go ahead and grab the umbrellas for light showers on the way home from work.

Otherwise, it’s another comfortably cool start with temperatures in the 60s on the coast to upper 50s inland. Highs warm into the seasonal mid to upper 70s today.

Attention this afternoon will turn toward the developing low in the Gulf south of Louisiana. This low will start to spread light showers up to the coast by the mid to late afternoon as it meanders across the Northern Gulf Coast sliding gently our direction.

The slow movement of the system will continue to produce waves and bands of showers and thunderstorms into tonight and throughout the day on Thursday. Gradually the low will move inland and slowly fade away Thursday night into Friday where we’ll see our skies clear out a bit to partly cloudy.

Saturday’s forecast looks good as well with clouds generally on the increase toward the end of the day as another weather-maker moves into the Southeast for Sunday. A cold front passes through on Sunday stirring up scattered showers and some thunderstorms.

The pick day of the weekend does appear to be Saturday, but Sunday may not be a complete wash. As it stands, and timing could still change as we get closer to the weekend, rain may only be for Sunday morning over the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with rain chances developing into the afternoon and evening starting up on the coast first. Highs today reach the mid to upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout Thursday but clearing out Thursday night into Friday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.