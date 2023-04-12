JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Partners for Pets is moving.

The facility has outgrown its property, so the no-kill shelter will have a new forever home.

Jackson County commissioners voted unanimously to approve an additional 24-month extension to for the shelter.

In June 2021, the board voted to construct nine new buildings for the facility which would add more than 12,000 square feet.

These buildings will be used for an animal adoption center and shelter.

Commissioners say Jackson County has always been a pet-friendly county.

“This will help with pet adoptions you know with strays being out in the community you know getting these pets spayed and nurtured that’s the key to help control the pet population,” said Alex McKinnie, District 3 Commissioner.

This shelter will help them be able to continue being a pet friendly community.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer, contact Partners for Pets.

