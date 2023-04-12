PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill in March that is pouring millions of dollars into housing projects across the state.

“So last year Governor DeSantis approved 363 million for affordable housing, well this year it is 711 million dollars which is huge for our area,” Kaydee Albritton, CPAR’s COO said.

Senate Bill 102 or the Live Local Act is using the 711 million dollars for housing projects through the Florida Housing and Finance Corporation.

The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors Chief Operating Officer says it is the largest investment in housing in the state’s history. Which she says is great news for our area when it comes to affordable housing.

“We obviously have low inventory high prices high mortgage rates right now. So it is very important for our area to have housing available for the workforce,” Albritton said.

The Live Local Act is also expanding the Hometown Hero program.

Which is a program designed to make homeownership affordable for eligible frontline community workers through down payment assistance and lower mortgage rates.

“The additional funding is also going to affect the Hometown Hero program that was approved last year by Governor DeSantis with 100 million and then now this year it is approved again with an additional 100 million. But instead of it just being applicable to hometown heroes, it is going to be a broad-based which is income based so anybody could apply to receive those funds,” Albritton said.

In addition, the down payment assistance for that program has also been increased by $10,000.

“With that Hometown Hero program and the additional funding that was received, not only is it available to anybody based on income level but also the down payment assistance was increased from 25,000 to 35,000,” Albritton said.

The Live Local Act also helps those who are developing housing as well.

“It allocates funds to alleviate inflation-related costs and incentivizes new construction of affordable housing,” Albritton said.

But the overall goal of the Live Local Act is to help Floridians who are in need of affordable housing.

