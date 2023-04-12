New Quality of Life projects include three kayak launches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City has its work cut out for it after Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Two upcoming projects include building a water trail and upgrading Chapman Park.

“We’re going to be installing and building three kayak launches at three of our Quality of Life facilities along the bay,” Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean De Palma said.

Those locations include Lake Huntington, Asbell Park, and Calhoun Park.

De Palma said the launches will help connect the city.

“It’s needed so that we can fulfill our mission of connectability and allow more access to the bay,” he said. “[It’s] our natural resource.”

The city and a state grant are funding the project. Each party is paying $60,000. The total amounts to $120,000.

The launches are all part of the city’s quality of life mission.

“Part of the Quality of Life initiative for sure is more water access - as much as possible, and quality water access,” Commissioner Jenna Haligas said.

However, water access isn’t the only thing city leaders plan to expand.

They accepted the transfer of Chapman Park from Bay County to the city at Tuesday’s meeting. Haligas said the park should add on to the city’s Quality of Life initiative.

“Quality of Life is really important to us,” Haligas said. “After the storm it became one of our four major projects to work toward. This is just one step into that, which is really exciting.”

It’s a step that will cover more ground in the city.

“This is going to be great,” Haligas said. “It’s going to add to the inventory that we need really badly in the northern part of the city.”

De Palma said the three kayak launches should be installed by the end of this year. He also said there is a tentative public charrette set for May 8 at Chapman Park. Everyone is encouraged to attend and provide feedback.

NewsChannel 7 was told the building on the property will be refurbished into a concession stand and restrooms.

Bay County officials commented on the park transfer.

“This park is located right in the city limits of Panama City, and they were interested in taking it, so we felt that it would be a good opportunity for a good partnership for them to go ahead and have that,” Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “It was severely damaged afterthe storm, so we cleaned it up, added some fencing and a children’s playground. I know the city’s going to do a great job for the community, and everyone is still welcome to use the park.”

County officials also said, “[Dozier] added that the agreement includes a stipulation that the property must always be used as a public park, otherwise the ownership reverts back to the county.”

