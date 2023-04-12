One campus expanding, opportunities to open up for two schools

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two local schools have teamed up to bring more opportunities to their students.

The Northwest Florida State College and Seaside School Inc. originally began their partnership in 2013, adding the Seacoast High School to the Northwest Florida State College State College south Walton campus.

“We are building what I like to call the dual enrollment center for Walton County,” Joy Robbins, director of strategic development of Seaside School Inc., said. “Both high school students and traditional college students will come here to this incredibly beautiful, expanded college campus.”

Since it opened, Seacoast Collegiate High School students were dual enrolled in both the high school and NWFL State College, meaning they graduated with a high school diploma and an associate degree. However, 11th and 12th graders enrolled at Seacoast have to go all the way to the NWFL State College campus in Niceville to complete their classes.

“Our students have always been full-time dual enrolled students,” Robbins said. “Our 11th and 12th graders currently travel all the way to Niceville to take their classes. One of the pain points we’re trying to address is that’s a lot of travel time for 16- and 17-year-olds. So, we would love to offer what they’re getting in Niceville here in Walton County. This expansion will allow us to have more students here in Walton County benefit from our partnership.”

Robbins said adding more buildings will allow all Seacoast students to be in one location, but it will also offer more opportunities for both students and local businesses in the community.

“We’re looking to add three new buildings, one is the high school building, one is the college building. The third building is a building we are calling the ‘accelerator’. The accelerator is a mix between community center and business incubator,” Robbins said. “Everyone who comes to live and work here has a little bit of hustle. We’re hoping to capture and embody that in this building, and in these resources and facilities.”

Facility representatives say construction is set to begin in fall of 2023, and the entire campus is expected to be complete in spring of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.