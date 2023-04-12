Panama City Commissioners re-vote on ordinance to enter it into the record

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Controlled Recovery Home Ordinance that was passed in March was brought up again this week in a Panama City Commission meeting.

However, city officials say that nothing in the ordinance has changed since March it was just procedural.

The ordinance had been scheduled to go before the planning board before the original vote, but it got pushed back.

So, to enter it into the record, commissioners voted on it again on Tuesday. The ordinance is allowing for more regulated recovery homes to be sprinkled across Panama City.

