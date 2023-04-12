Results for Walton, Jackson County municipal elections

WALTON/ JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DeFuniak Springs, Sneads, and Grand Ridge all voted to fill council seats Tuesday.

The Walton and Jackson County Supervisor of Election sites reported the election results as follows.

DeFuniak Springs City Council Seat 3:

Amy Heavilin: 237 votes

Mac Carpenter: 134 votes

Sneads Town Council Group V:

Angie Locke: 135 votes

Ray Carlson: 36 votes

Grand Ridge Council Seat 1:

Chris Wright, Jr.: 97 votes

Trenton Allen Childs: 39 votes

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.