Results for Walton, Jackson County municipal elections

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WALTON/ JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DeFuniak Springs, Sneads, and Grand Ridge all voted to fill council seats Tuesday.

The Walton and Jackson County Supervisor of Election sites reported the election results as follows.

DeFuniak Springs City Council Seat 3:

  • Amy Heavilin: 237 votes
  • Mac Carpenter: 134 votes

Sneads Town Council Group V:

  • Angie Locke: 135 votes
  • Ray Carlson: 36 votes

Grand Ridge Council Seat 1:

  • Chris Wright, Jr.: 97 votes
  • Trenton Allen Childs: 39 votes

