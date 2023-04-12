Student Athlete of the Week: Andrea Williams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Andrea Williams is a jack of all trades on the field and in the classroom, but for Blountstown, he’s found a home in center field.

“I’ve got a little bit of speed behind myself, so I like chasing down balls and stuff, and showing off my arm a little bit, you know.”

For Andrea the phrase “actions speak louder than words” seems to be his motto.

“A lot of talking isn’t necessary, you know I like to show my work ethic and let that do the talking, so you know. Leadership is big with me, we truly hope the younger guys can look up to me and, you know, try to follow in my footsteps.”

“He doesn’t get on the young ones hard.” says Blountstown head coach Emory Jones “He tries to teach them and bring them on, he was the same way when he came on as a young guy, he tried to absorb everything from the older guys he could and that’s what he’s given back.”

He’s also giving back in the classroom. Andrea takes his studies seriously because it’ll set him up for the future and set a good example for his little brother, he says.

“School work, you know, it isn’t fun for anybody, but you know I’ve always tried to give the best of my abilities.”

“He’s a leader in the classroom and on the field and it’s always yes sir and no sir, and he’s willing to help in anyway

The classroom isn’t the only place Andrea is learning lessons, adds coach Horne.

“He strives to be the best and he gets down on himself a little too much when he fails because this games a game of failure and I have to stay on him because he wants to be perfect.”

“In baseball, you fail a lot more than you succeed” Andrea says “and that’s what I want to mature a lot in my mind. There’s plenty of chances, you might not succeed at all of those chances but you’ll definitely get another chance to mature that mind.”

All that maturity has lead to some high level play. This year Williams is hitting .309 with 15 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. But he doesn’t really care about the stats, he’s just taking in his senior year.

“Just a life lesson,” he says “you know never take anything for granted. Bringing it into baseball season, you know I’m coming in with a different attitude, I’m trying to enjoy everything because, like I said, anything can be taken away from you at any moment. And I’m just trying to enjoy my last season with the guys.”

