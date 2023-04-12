Target announces dates for next car seat trade-in event

The retail giant said it has recycled 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials since the...
The retail giant said it has recycled 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials since the promotion began in 2016.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Target has announced when people can trade in their old, expired or damaged car seats for discounts on new baby items.

Bring an old, expired or damaged car seat to Target from April 16-29 to receive a 20% coupon for a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear.

The coupon is only valid through May 13.

Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, to create new products such as plastic buckets, steel beams and carpet padding.

The retail giant said it has recycled 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials since the promotion began in 2016.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson had allegedly been involved in a verbal argument inside the bar with another group,...
Police: Man charged with manslaughter after hitting man at bar
Police have arrested a man after he reportedly broke into someone’s home.
Police: Man breaks into home, stands over victim in bed
Panama City Beach voters to decide on two amendments
A Florida motorcyclist says he's happy to be alive after a terrible crash last month.
GRAPHIC: Car collides into motorcycle, caught on camera
A home in St. Andrews caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Fire Marshal investigating St. Andrews house fire

Latest News

Xylazine was approved for veterinary use in 1971. Sometimes known as “tranq,” it's been showing...
US names mixture of fentanyl, veterinary drug ‘emerging threat’
Christine Stinson, executive director of Wayne County Health Department, discusses the...
Official talks about plastics fire dangers
FILE - Bottles of the drug misoprostol sit on a table at the West Alabama Women's Center, March...
White House moves to protect some abortion patients’ records
FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April...
NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
Buckingham Palace: Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation