This Week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Dominic Thomas.

A third grader at North Bay Haven Elementary School, Dominic said he enjoys playing at recess and learning about math.

Ms. Kaminska said, Dominic is fantastic because he is a great role model to his other classmates. He is always striving to do his best and gives 100 percent every day.”

Congratulations Dominic!

