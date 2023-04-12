PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Dominic Thomas.

A third grader at North Bay Haven Elementary School, Dominic said he enjoys playing at recess and learning about math.

Ms. Kaminska said, Dominic is fantastic because he is a great role model to his other classmates. He is always striving to do his best and gives 100 percent every day.”

Congratulations Dominic!

