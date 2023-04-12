Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will be on the increase
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a mostly cloudy and comfortable night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 50s inland and 60s at the coast. Winds will be NE at 5-15 mph. On Wednesday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be quite breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be East at 15-20 mph. Rain chances will increase late Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances will be 80%. Severe weather will be possible Wednesday evening into Thursday with damaging wind and tornadoes possible. Rainfall totals will be 1-2″ on average with up to 3″ possible. The rain chances start to decrease by Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

