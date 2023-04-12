Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a mostly cloudy and comfortable night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 50s inland and 60s at the coast. Winds will be NE at 5-15 mph. On Wednesday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be quite breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be East at 15-20 mph. Rain chances will increase late Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances will be 80%. Severe weather will be possible Wednesday evening into Thursday with damaging wind and tornadoes possible. Rainfall totals will be 1-2″ on average with up to 3″ possible. The rain chances start to decrease by Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s.

