Unusual sights at the port: passenger cruise ship docked

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s an unusual sight at Port Panama City.

“American cruise line what they call a river vessel,” said Alex King, executive director of the Panama City Port Authority.

A small passenger ship, the American Serenade, is docked at the port. However, King says this is a first.

“We do have tugboats, barges, other smaller vessels that make seek safe haven when big storm systems are in the gulf,” said King.

The boat came in Tuesday.

“They reached out to us at the port to safe harbor here,” said King.

Safe harbor from a storm in the gulf, which can be dangerous for ships like this.

These small ships can have a difficult time when gulf waters are choppy, so it’s riding out the storm at the port, until it’s calm enough to sail on to Mississippi.

Then that is where it will pick up passengers for a river cruise.

“These vessels - they’re small boutique cruise type vessels have about 180 passenger capacity, but this vessel just has the crew,” said King.

The crew came with the boat all way from Maryland, down the Atlantic and now are docked here on an unexpected stop.

“They’re going to be in port a couple of days waiting out that weather system,” said King.

Seeking safe haven from a storm, until it’s safe to sail again.

There has been talk in the past about bringing passenger ships to Panama City, as a tourist destination.

The Port Authority said there are no current plans in the works.

