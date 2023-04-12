Wear It Wednesday styled by Adonia

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring is here and so is spring fashion. Stylists tell us this season is all about bright colors and bold prints.

Michele Monastra, the owner of Adonia, a boutique in Lynn Haven, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team Wednesday.

In this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Michele said there are no more rules in fashion and to wear what makes you feel confident.

Adonia is located at 726 Ohio Avenue in Lynn Haven. You can also shop the boutique online here.

