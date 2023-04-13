Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 11th
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High School Baseball
Bay 0 Arnold 9
Walton 1 N. Bay Haven 0
Vernon 3 Poplar Springs 15
Wakulla 6 Blountstown 2
South Walton 14 Destin 0
Cottondale 11 Malone 4
Niceville 4 Catholic 12
Wewahitchka 2 Liberty 12
Choctaw 1 Paxton 5
PCA 6 Laurel Hill 7
High School Softball
Arnold 4 Bozeman 7
Mosley 2 Chipley 8
Franklin 4 Port St. Joe 6
Bay 0 Blountston 8
Vernon 1 Cottondale 9
Paxton 0 Freeport 1
Poplar Springs 2 Monroe 18
Marianna 10 Liberty 6
Graceville 18 Malone 3
Juco Baseball
Gulf Coast 8 Chipola 23
Northwest Florida 2 Tallahassee 10
Juco Softball
Gulf Coast 2 Tallahassee 1 Gm 1
Gulf Coast 4 Tallahassee 2 Gm 2
Pensacola 9 Northwest Florida 0 Gm 1
Pensacola 1 Northwest Florida 15 Gm 2
