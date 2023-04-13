Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 11th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball

Bay 0 Arnold 9

Walton 1 N. Bay Haven 0

Vernon 3 Poplar Springs 15

Wakulla 6 Blountstown 2

South Walton 14 Destin 0

Cottondale 11 Malone 4

Niceville 4 Catholic 12

Wewahitchka 2 Liberty 12

Choctaw 1 Paxton 5

PCA 6 Laurel Hill 7

High School Softball

Arnold 4 Bozeman 7

Mosley 2 Chipley 8

Franklin 4 Port St. Joe 6

Bay 0 Blountston 8

Vernon 1 Cottondale 9

Paxton 0 Freeport 1

Poplar Springs 2 Monroe 18

Marianna 10 Liberty 6

Graceville 18 Malone 3

Juco Baseball

Gulf Coast 8 Chipola 23

Northwest Florida 2 Tallahassee 10

Juco Softball

Gulf Coast 2 Tallahassee 1 Gm 1

Gulf Coast 4 Tallahassee 2 Gm 2

Pensacola 9 Northwest Florida 0 Gm 1

Pensacola 1 Northwest Florida 15 Gm 2

